Netanyahu 'favors Palestinian state provided it's demilitarized'

'In the state we're talking about, we control every meter in terms of security, airspace, entrances, and exits,' Netanyahu explains.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made clear in a Knesset Channel interview today that he supports establishing a demilitarized Palestinian state.

"In the state we're talking about, we control every meter in terms of security, airspace, entrances, and exits," Netanyahu explained.

"There'll be nothing more open than that for us," Netanyahu said of the security requirements established as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative.

The Prime Minister also related in the interview to claims that if he wins, he will advance the so-called French Law to circumvent legal proceedings against him: "I don't intend to pass any law, I intend to smash these idle allegations. I'll know how to run the country well, and I don't fear it at all."

On claims voiced by Otzma Yehudit that the Prime Minister should help them pass the electoral threshold, Netanyahu said, "Ben Gvir cannot pass. Ben Gvir is currently burning a Knesset seat or two as he burned some 80,000 votes in the last election. He cannot pass, that's a fact."