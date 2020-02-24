Netanyahu: Gantz government would threaten Israel's security

PM says Blue and White can only form coalition with Joint Arab List after its leader says he would not support response to Gaza rocket fire.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu strongly criticized MK List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, who told Channel 12 News that he would not support a government that would attack Gaza following the rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"It is such an embarrassment hand disgrace. While IDF soldiers and security forces maintain Israel's security, Gantz's partner in the Knesset condemns this."

"Gantz has no government without Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi and such a government would jeopardize the security of the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Ode responded to Netanyahu, saying: "Stop lying to the public - you can't discourage people who have nothing to lose."

Before that, Odeh spoke about a possible partnership with the Blue and White Party. "There are no contacts between us and Gantz. He does not want cooperation and we want to defeat the concept of a Jewish majority. In the event he tells us he has a different approach from the campaign, there is something to talk about."