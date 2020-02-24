Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a security consultation Monday afternoon with the heads of the Shin Bet and the National Security Council at a secure facility in central Israel in response to the continuing rocket fire from Gaza.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi also participated in the meeting through a conference call from the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed that the military response to the rocket fire in Gaza continue.

Several red alert sirens have been activated in southern Israel over the last hour, including near Ashkelon. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier, Netanyahu toured the city of Ariel, saying: "We attacked both Gaza and Syria last night. I do not intend to let go of this. If they do not stop the fire completely, and I do not mean a day, two days, but at all, if there is no complete break - we will have to initiate the broad and powerful campaign we have prepared."

"These are not mere words. There are new, surprising things about them that were neither in Cast Lead, nor in the Pillar of Defense nor in Protective Edge, and everyone in the Cabinet knows exactly what we are talking about. The campaign, which could become a war, is a last resort. I'm in no hurry to go there. I know the price our soldiers and the fallen families pay. It's a last resort, but if there's no choice, we'll have to go there."

Netanyahu added: "Alas for Hamas and alas for Islamic Jihad when they arrive on this day. We will do what is necessary to restore absolute security to the people of the South.