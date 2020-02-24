Health Minister Litzman warns Israelis against traveling to Italy

Health Min. Litzman may add Israelis returning from Italy, Australia to quarantine list, 'is not afraid to force quarantine.'

Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) responded Monday morning to footage of inappropriate treatment of Health Ministry supervisors.

The footage, published Sunday night, showed the mistreatment of supervisors tasked with enforcing the quarantine of Israelis who recently returned from countries affected with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

"We will not be afraid to force the quarantine," Litzman told Army Radio.

Litzman also responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy, where over 100 people have been infected over the weekend.

"I suggest Israelis not travel to Italy," he said. "We are examining the possibility of placing Italy and Australia on the list of countries from which travelers must be quarantined upon their return to Israel."

The quarantine is a 14-day self-quarantine, and violation is punishable with up to seven years in prison.

Currently, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is visiting Australia and Fiji, together with a delegation of Israeli businessmen.

Quarantining all Israelis returning from Australia would severely impact the President's ability to meet with the party heads after next week's elections, a step which is crucial to the Knesset's ability to form a government.