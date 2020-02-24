Ashkelon chimneys lit for the return of the Gaza captives

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) workers are joining the fight to bring back Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and Avera Mengistu who are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

At the initiative of Miko Tzarfati, chairman of the IEC workers' union, a laser video was screened on Sunday evening on the Ashkelon chimneys showing the photos of the three Israelis alongside the message: "What if that was your child? No arrangement without return. We stopped being silent."

Tzarfati will appear at a protest rally this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Amphipark Be’er Sheva. "We are joining the fight to bring back the boys because it is a fight for the important values ​​of the IDF and of Israeli society," he said.

"The family of every soldier and every Israeli citizen must know that the state is obliged to bring them home. Every public official should know that bringing back the boys is his most important task before an economic arrangement in Gaza," added Tzarfati.

Wednesday’s rally will be attended by well-known artists and public figures from outside the political system who will demand the return of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin and civilian Avera Mengistu.