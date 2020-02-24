55,000 students will stay at home, IDF closes roads adjacent to Gaza border

IDF orders closures of areas and roads adjacent to Gaza border fence. 55,000 students will not go to school following rocket fire.

The IDF on Monday morning ordered closures of areas and roads adjacent to the Gaza border fence. The areas and roads that will be closed include all the agricultural access routes west of Road 232.

In addition, the following roads will be closed in both directions: Highway 4 - from Zikim Junction to the entrance to Kibbutz Nir Am. Highway 34 - from Yad Mordechai Junction to Kibbutz Erez. Road 232 - from the Mefalsim Junction to the Kfar Gaza junction.

In addition, it was decided to close the Zikim Beach to visitors.

The IDF stated that "the IDF directives must continue to be obeyed as required".

Approximately 55,000 students will not attend classes on Monday, as per the guidelines of the Home Front Command. The guidelines relate to students in Ashkelon, Netivot, Sderot, Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol Regional Council, Sdot Negev Regional Council and the Sha'ar Negev Regional Council.

It is permitted to go to work provided that there is an available protected space. There are no special guidelines in the rest of the country.

The IDF on Sunday evening attacked terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Damascus, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

Dozens of Islamic Jihad terror targets across the Gaza Strip were attacked as well.

The attacks were carried out in retaliation for Sunday’s rocket barrage of more than 20 rockets on southern Israel.