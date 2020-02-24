Yamina MK: It is possible for the right to achieve 61 seats

MK Ofir Sofer warns that indifference by supporters of the right could affect the results of the election.

A week before the elections, the Yamina party is trying to convey one key message to its voters – a right-wing government is achievable.

MK Ofir Sofer explained to Arutz Sheva in an interview on Sunday that "achieving a majority of 61 seats is possible and what will decide the election is whether the public goes out to vote. I'm talking about the right-wing public and the national religious public in particular.”

"The right should go out to vote in droves and not be confused - there will not necessarily be fourth elections. Anyone who is not indifferent and who is motivated and understands that these elections can be decisive will decide them."

"I think the public logically understands the matter, but at the end of the day, the fatigue affects everyone and the challenge is to succeed in getting them out of this situation otherwise the election results may be different than we hope," added Sofer.

"We certainly have something to be upset about, but there is a good reason to work hard. True, not everything was perfect and not everyone is happy, but we have the Trump plan and only we will create the significance of the government that will make it a right-wing government,” he added.

Yamina has chosen to ignore the Likud's attempts to produce friction and Sofer said that this is a correct strategic move.

"We are after a decade of wonderful cooperation with all right-wing parties and this cooperation must be preserved. In the first round of elections, 1,400 votes separated the right-wing bloc from forming government. It can be done. In the end, we all have a common goal. The public understands that we need to be a very significant factor in the next coalition so they can't ignore our demands. I feel like I've been a little more optimistic in the last week than I was before."

Will the right-wing bloc maintain its unity after the election? According to Sofer, "We have worked well in two election campaigns and I think that is what will happen now as well. The interest is much deeper than what people describe. It is not just political but comes out of an understanding of partnership and need."