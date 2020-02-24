Yehuda Glick will not be banned from Temple Mount

Former MK pledges to continue to fight so that every person would enjoy equality on the Temple Mount.

Former Knesset Member Yehuda Glick announced on Sunday that the police had canceled their decision to ban him from visiting the Temple Mount for a period of six months.

Glick wrote on Facebook, "The desire for equality for all on the Temple Mount is one of the just and important struggles. I am committed to it and I am determined to arrive at the goal despite all the challenges ahead.”

“After a week in which the police acted against me with senseless aggression, while threatening to ban me for six months, I was informed this evening that the unjustified threat had been eliminated.”

Glick thanked Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan “who worked vigorously behind the scenes,” to the lawyers and many citizens “who supported, assisted and strengthened my family and me, and acted on behalf of us and the Temple Mount during these difficult days."

Earlier on Sunday, Glick contacted Erdan and asked him to act against the expected decision of the Jerusalem District commander to keep him out of the Temple Mount for six months.

"Gilad, look me in the eye. Real fear of incitement? Me, Yehuda Glick who makes sure to greet everyone everywhere, all the more so on the Temple Mount? Is there any real fear that I intend to incite? Come on Gilad, you know that's not true."

"Gilad my friend, you know that the Temple Mount is the center of my life and energy source, and with your leadership we have made significant changes in recent years. The Temple Mount does not look today as it did before you took office, I see these changes and I am proud of them," he added.