Gaza official: Israel only understands force

Senior official with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine says Israel understands only the language of force and blood.

Maher Mazhar, a member of the Central Committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said on Sunday the Palestinian resistance’s response to the "crime of the occupation" east of Khan Yunis is intended to make it clear that the joint operation room is not negligent in its defense of the "Palestinian people".

He was referring to Sunday morning’s incident in which IDF soldiers opened fire on suspects who approached the Gaza border fence and placed a bomb.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website, Mazhar said that the firing of rockets at Israeli communities in response to the thwarting of the attack on the border also sent a message that Palestinian “resistance organizations” would not agree to a change in the rules of the game and to any harm to the “martyrs” and their bodies. The body of one of the terrorists was removed from the scene by an IDF bulldozer.

Negotiations with the “enemy”, he said, are “meaningless” and “nothing but a waste of time.”

“The enemy will never give us a state, identity, respect, independence and will not remove the blockade, and it understands only the language of force,” added Mazhar.

After the incident on the border, the terror organizations in Gaza responded by firing a barrage of 22 rockets on communities in the south.

The IDF retaliated by attacking terrorist targets in both Gaza and Damascus.