Albany JCC evacuated after receiving emailed bomb threat

Police evacuate Jewish Community Center in Albany after it receives a bomb threat, but do not find any suspicious devices.

Police evacuated a Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Albany, New York, in Sunday after it received an emailed bomb threat, authorities said, according to The Hill.

Albany and New York State police cleared the building and determined there were no devices inside the facility or its adjoining day care center.

Several other people with JCC emails also received emailed threats, officials said, although it was unclear whether they were all affiliated specifically with the Albany branch.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted later on Sunday that “multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY” received threats.

Cuomo said Sunday that about 42 anti-Semitic incidents have been reported throughout the state in recent months.

“This was a terrible unfortunate incident but it in no way reflects how people feel about the Jewish community in the capital district or in this state,” Cuomo said.

The Albany JCC said in a Facebook post the facility will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

There have been several incidents involving threats to Jewish community centers in the US in recent years.

In August of last year, a white nationalist was arrested for making threats towards a Jewish community center in Ohio. He later pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in the year, a 33-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to three years in prison for writing threatening letters to the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay.

In 2017, a former journalist Juan Thomson was sentenced in New York to five years in prison after admitting to terrorizing Jewish groups with bomb threats.