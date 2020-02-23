2nd Israeli from Diamond Princess tests positive for Coronavirus

2 out of 11 Israelis flown back to Israel from quarantined cruise ship test positive for Coronavirus. All passengers remain in isolation.

Another of the eleven Israeli citizens who returned to Israel after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan have contracted the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Israel to two.

The patient is being hospitalized in isolation at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The Health Ministry emphasized that the patient did not contract the disease in Israel and has been in isolation since arriving in the country.

The passengers were flown back to Israel on a private plane on Friday after being evacuated from the ship. They were all taken straight to Sheba Hospital to be kept in isolation, One Israeli was diagnosed with the Coronavirus soon after arriving, the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Israel. The second was diagnosed on Sunday.

Four Israeli citizens who had contracted the disease on the ship remain hospitalized in Japan.