'Stop holding back and make it quiet in Gaza'

Nave Dromi, director of the Middle East Forum, which runs the 'Israel Victory Project;' called on the government to subdue the terrorist organizations in Gaza to prevent any more rocket and terrorist attacks from Gaza.

Following a barrage of twenty rockets fired Sunday at southern Israel, Dromi asked: "How many more rockets and attempts to strike Israeli sovereignty on the Gaza border must happen here in order for us to understand that our thinking needs to change?"

"Israel, rather than making gestures for silence, should exert increasing pressure on the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad so that it is not worth their time to violate Israeli sovereignty on the Gaza border," he added.

"Surely, when Israel wavers, the other side interprets it as weakness. Israel needs to decide - or decide or surrender. The situation requires us to be clear when facing the other side."

"Israel cannot act to maintain its sovereignty and in return receive a breach of sovereignty. It's time to stop this flimsiness and make it quiet in Gaza."