Edelstein: "23rd Knesset will be the Knesset of sovereignty"

Addressing Trump's Deal of the Century Edlelstein said the 23rd Knesset would be the "Knesset of sovereignty."

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein participated in the inauguration of a new neighborhood in Kiryat Arba today [Sunday].

Addressing US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' he said that the change in political direction would lead to the 23rd Knesset being the "Knesset of sovereignty."

"I said immediately after the program was published, and I repeat it [now]: whether this program will become reality or remain a beautiful and colorful booklet depends solely on us. Not America, not the Europeans and not the 'Palestinians.' This will be the Knesset that announces to the world our intentions of extending Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria]."

"But the plan is also significant when it comes to what has already been accomplished: it has made the whole world change the terms it uses with regards to Israeli settlement. Not so long ago, a simple equation dominated the political spectrum: concessions equals international recognition."

The great significance of the 'Deal of the Century' is that it instills a new concept with novel equations: sovereignty equals recognition, belief equals success. The State of Israel today openly announces that it intends to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and that no disaster will befall us as a result of this decision."