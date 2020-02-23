Netanyahu forms special ministerial team and command center to monitor coronavirus

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened a special meeting Sunday at the Health Ministry emergency situation room, to discuss the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting included Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism), government ministers, ministry director generals, the head of the National Security Council (NSC) and other senior officials. The assessment was in continuation of previous discussions, ongoing updates and recent developments.

The prime minister ordered the formation of a ministerial team to monitor and combat the spread of the coronavirus, and expanded restrictions on tourists entering Israel, adding Australia and Italy to the list of countries affected.

“We are continuing preparations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. We are holding daily assessments. Today, I will appoint a ministerial team to convene on a daily basis in order to deal with this major challenge,” said Netanyahu.

“We are constantly evaluating and adjusting our policy, and adapting it to developing circumstances. First, we are becoming stricter vis-à-vis entry into Israel from additional countries. Today, we are adding Australia and Italy and will add other countries as may be necessary. I have said that over-preparation is preferable to under-preparation. Until now, Israel has been stricter than any other country and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus in Israel.”

“We have also issued guidelines to Israelis who are returning to the country and we demand that these guidelines, which we are releasing to the public, be strictly adhered to. Here as well, we demand that the public show maximum responsibility. Everyone must follow the instructions given by the Health Ministry.”

Netanyahu also ordered the opening of a national situation room to coordinate on the situation and formulate policy on all developing issues pursuant to the coronavirus. A team of ministry director generals, chaired by the head of the NSC, will meet on a daily basis to assess the situation and implement the policy.”

“It was decided to quickly locate all persons suspected of having been in contact with those carrying the virus and voluntarily isolate them or return them to their countries. It was decided to gradually reduce flights from places with the coronavirus.”

The first known case of coronavirus in Israel was reported last Friday, when one of the 11 Israeli passengers who returned from the Diamond Princess ship, currently under quarantine at Yokohama Port in Japan, tested positive for the disease.

The passenger was placed in isolation at a quarantine facility at Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, separated from the other ten passengers, who are also under quarantine.

Since then, hundreds of Israelis have been placed under quarantine, and over 100 South Korean tourists barred from entering Israel, after nine South Korean tourists tested positive for coronavirus upon their return to South Korea, following a tour of Israel.