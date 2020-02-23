Efrat Mayor: Yesha leaders must cooperate with Trump administration

Oded Revivi says Israeli mayors in Judea and Samaria must work with US on maps of territory that will remain Israel.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi called on his fellow mayors in Judea and Samaria to work with the Trump administration to draw the maps of the territories that are to be placed under Israeli sovereignty, as part of the newly released Middle East peace plan.

"Last Thursday, we had the honor of hosting Ambassador [David] Friedman here in Efrat. In our discussion about the Deal of the Century," Revivi said in a video he released Sunday. "We expressed our desire to be involved in actually sitting down on the little details."

"The fact that the administration has sent already people to start planing the maps is a clear indication for us as the mayors Judea and Samaria that we need to get involved as quickly as possible in order to actually influence the future of this region."