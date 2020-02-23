Leah Goldin to global Jewish leaders: Help bring our sons home

This morning , Sunday, The Jewish Agency Board of Governors resolved to call on the international community to return the missing Israeli soldiers held in Gaza - Lieutenant Hadar Goldin of the Givati Brigade and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul of the Golani Brigade, as well as Israeli civilians Avera Mangistu and Hisham Al-Sayed.



Speaking at the opening plenary of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting, Dr. Leah Goldin – mother of missing soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin – appealed to the over 200 Jewish leaders from around the world to urge their governments to pressure the UN to uphold Resolution 2474 requiring prompt return of remains following armed conflict.

Goldin told the Jewish Agency Board of Governors: “I’m no leader. I’m not elected by anyone to serve in any official capacity. I’m here to bring the remains of my son for burial in Israel. Hopefully my words will stay with you after I leave and prompt you to take action.” Goldin also told the gathering that, “The best way to motivate Hamas to return our son is to make it clear that reconstruction projects are conditional. I ask you please, when you go back to your communities, please urge your countries to enforce UN Resolution 2474.” At the conclusion of her moving remarks Goldin emphasized, “We ask that our sons are brought back, as we’ve already paid the highest price possible.”



Following Goldin’s remarks, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Jewish Agency Chairman of the Board Michael Siegal read aloud the resolution to the Board of Governors who then unanimously resolved to call upon Jewish communities and organizations worldwide to raise awareness of the families’ pain, and to find ways to express solidarity with, and support of, their struggle.



“It is incumbent upon the Jewish people to tirelessly work to return our sons home, to support the government’s efforts and to galvanize Jewish communities to mount massive international pressure on this issue,” said Herzog.



The Board of Governors also called on all governments of goodwill to become involved in this important humanitarian mission, and to assist in efforts to bring the two missing soldiers, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, and the two civilians being held in Gaza, Avera Mangistu and Hisham Al-Sayed, back to the borders of the State of Israel.