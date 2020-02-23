Gantz: We need a full time Prime Minister

Blue and White chairman criticizes Netanyahu over his indictments, says Israel needs a PM who will focus solely on the country.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz held a conference in Kiryat Bialik, north of Haifa, on Saturday night, during which he criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who is facing three indictments.

"The Prime Minister is not in a position of being investigated, it is not a suspicion, it is after a hearing, it is three Indictments and a trial beginning on the 17th. It is unreasonable that a person in such a situation could lead a state,” said Gantz.

“We need a Prime Minister who is preoccupied with the state on a full-time basis and all that matters to him is the state itself. The only way to achieve this is to go and vote Blue and White so that we can form a good government for the State of Israel. Because it's either Blue and White at the polling stations or fourth elections,” he added.

Gantz addressed the issue of a unity government, saying, "The Likud with Bibi cannot form a government, and without Bibi it is possible to reach unity and put an end to the political chaos. We can reach an agreement on 70% of the issues. We have to start taking care of the country and get out of the state of paralysis.”

Regarding the submarine affair, Gantz said, "There will be a state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair. Either it was inappropriate to decide not to tell the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff about selling strategic weapons to Egypt or, heaven forbid, purposely harming state security. We will only know after a thorough check."