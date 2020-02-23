'Voting Otzma Yehudit will lead to establishment of left-wing government

The Religious Zionist PR department of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party released a statement welcoming the words of Rabbi Yitzhak Ginzburg, head of Yeshivat Od Yosef Chai, against voting for parties that will not pass the threshold.

"We hope the public will realize that voting Otzma Yehudit [will lead to] the establishment of a left-wing government that will immediately threaten the future of the settlement movement," the statement read.

The statement continued, saying that "those who [value] settlement [of the Land of Israel] and saving the Torah world must vote for United Torah Judaism - a party that has clearly demonstrated its commitment to Torah and the Land of Israel."

Candidates from the right have repeatedly called on Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir to withdraw from the Knesset race to help prevent the emergence of a left-wing coalition with passive support from the Arab parties. Otzma has thus far ignored all appeals from politicians ranging from Israeli prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, MK Miki Zohar (Likud), members of the Religious Zionist Yamina faction, and leading Religious Zionist and haredi rabbis.

According to the latest polls, Otzma lags far behind the amount of votes needed to reach the electoral threshold.