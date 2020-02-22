Hamas leaders invited to ceasefire talks in Cairo

The expected talks in Cairo will likely focus on the ceasefire agreement with Israel and the 'Shalit 2' prisoner exchange.

Hamas deputy head Salah al-Arouri disclosed that heads of the terrorist organization were invited to Cairo to discuss "a number of important issues."

These "important issues" probably relate to the potential truce with Israel, terrorist attacks from Gaza, creating contacts on the Israeli side for the promotion of another prisoner exchange with Israel, and the "Palestinian" Arab internal reconciliation initiative.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, al-Arouri said Egypt was "Hamas' second home" and is invested in maintaining its relationship with the organization.

He said that the "Palestinian" terrorist groups are underestimating Israel's threats of a military operation in Gaza, but that these threats do not scare them and will not alter their policies.

Al-Arouri also stated that Hamas has thus far failed to emphasize that it will not put up with Israel's further aggression against the "Palestinian" people.