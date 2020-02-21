Putting Holocaust denial on trial with Prof. Deborah Lipstadt

Prof. Lipstadt declared a war against purporting to be Jewish lovers and in fact they were Jewish haters in the mask.

Professor Deborah Lipstadt’s amazing story has been recently adapted into the beautiful Hollywood movie “Denial” starring Rachel Weisz.

Prof. Lipstadt looks at the entire spectrum of anti-Semitic protesters today - the clear, visible and those below the surface, who are wearing covers of liberalism and concern for the weak.

Lipstadt sat with as we spoke about Holocaust Deniers, her career and the life-turning event that unfolded as she was sued by Holocaust Denier David Erving.