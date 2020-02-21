What makes the adjustment process in Aliyah so challenging?

The challenges that the process of Aliyah presents are curative, healing in design.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the Aliyah process in terms of ‘life-giving’ challenges along the way on the trail.

These challenges are often confused with impediments, myths, especially designed to discourage Aliyah for one reason or another according to Dr. Minskoff.

He discusses that the commandment from G-d can inevitably only lead the Jews to continued development in joy and prosperity in both the spiritual and physical domains.