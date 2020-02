Is Judaism missing our mission to be a light to the nations, and are we being remiss in building bridges?

We are joined by Rabbi David Katz to continue our discussion on the book he wrote with Chaim Clorfene that was recently launched in the U.S..

We discuss the issues that have caused push back related to the message of the Ger [convert], and what we can do to bring calm and act as bridge builders to bring Jews and the righteous of the nations together in order to see redemption come.