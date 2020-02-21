Samaria winery introduces 'Pompeo wine'

An Israeli winery based in Samaria is now offering a special wine named after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in honor of his recent recognition of the legality of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria under international law, and his pledge to ‘stand with Israel’ against European Union’s labelling of Israeli goods from Judea and Samaria.

The Psagot Winery, based in the town of Psagot north of Jerusalem, recently unveiled its special “Pompeo” label wine in honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Following the European Court of Justice ruling that products manufactured in Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights must not say Made in Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a proclamation indicating the legality of Israel’s position in these areas,” Psagot Winery said in a statement.

“As a show of gratitude and appreciation we at Psagot Winery produced a limited edition of wine named Pompeo.”

Yaakov Berg, the CEO of Psagot Winery, explained the company’s decision to honor Pompeo.

“The US administration’s message is extremely important and strengthens our ongoing fight against the boycott and hypocrisy campaign that the European Court of Justice has given. The support the winery has received in the United States and the many efforts the winery put into this matter has contributed to the publication of this message. We will continue this just and moral struggle. “

Last November, Pompeo announced that the US does not view Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria as being illegal under international law, rejecting the stance held by the United Nations and the Obama administration.

"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan," Pompeo declared. "The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law."

The US State Department that month also criticized the ruling by the European Union’s top court ordering all food products produced in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem to be labelled.