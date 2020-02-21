"Everything we've built is in danger"

"Israel is at a crossroads," Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina warned Friday, telling Arutz Sheva the gains the country has made over the past decade could be erased if the Blue and White party manages to establish a left-wing government after next month's Knesset election.

"Everything we have been building for decades is in danger," said Smotrich, citing Israel's "security, settlement, the strengthening of Jewish identity, prevention of the establishment of a Palestinian State."

"Look at what (Tel Aviv Mayor) Ron Huldai is doing against the tefillin [phylactery] booths, see how Erel Segal has censored - that's what will happen if a left-wing government is elected," Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich warned in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"We need to make it clear to the public that the State of Israel is at a crossroads," he told Arutz Sheva, warning that a "left-wing Arab-dominated government" might emerge, which would be horrible.

Smotrich said that "It's critical (to have) a right-wing government (that's) good for the State of Israel. We want the Trump program to (amount to) Israeli sovereignty rather than a terrorist state in the heart of Israel."

The Minister of Education is trying to inspire voters, especially within the religious Zionist sector, to come out and vote in the upcoming election in light of data showing a drop in voting.

"The public should also understand that the emergence of a right-wing government is (clearly) possible. In round one of the elections, we could have formed a 63 seat coalition without Lieberman if we hadn't thrown away 250,000 votes [on parties which didn't pass the electoral threshold]. Amongst the Israeli public, the right is in the majority. It is critical to come out and vote."

"We are building a network that will reach ten thousand volunteers for Election Day. Imagine what would happen if each one brought in ten voters. That would add up to 100,000 votes - almost three seats that could end up being the ones needed for a 61 seat majority."

"By the way, everyone understands that. Shas and the Likud launched similar campaign (slogans) because everyone understands that the electoral potential of each party must be taken advantage of for the right to win," Smotrich added.

The minister is not surprised that parties such as Shas and United Torah Judaism are pandering to the religious-national sector, but in his opinion, few will following their lead.

"The only (true home) of religious Zionism and the Torah and its realization, where the individuals capable of bring about this vision are found is Yamina. I (keep hearing) about confused people who think that the ultra-Orthodox parties care about the State of Israel more than we do."

We're the ones who took up matters of religion and state almost by force. The only ones who care and carry a responsibility to the entire State of Israel - that everyone will eat kosher and that Shabbat will be maintained in the public sphere - are the religious Zionists. The public can argue about religion and state, and other issues, but in the end we do it best."

On Sunday, the minister's brother was arrested on suspicion of breaking the disengagement law and Smotrich is hard-pressed to control his anger.

"This is completely unfounded. My older brother, a resident of Shavei Shomron, home to Jews deported from Sa-Nur, was involved just like many other northern Samaria residents in what's going on in Homesh."

"Somebody suddenly decided, after 12 years, that it was criminal. Let's say it's true. Should a man be jumped in the middle of the night like he's some kind of big-time criminal? And then taken in for questioning on suspicion of breaking the disengagement law only to be released on bail on the grounds of posing a 'security threat?'"

"Someone in the police should check themselves. The disengagement law has been ruled to no longer be valid and I suggest that the Israeli police, funded by Israeli taxpayers, start dealing with serious crimes and restoring order and security to Israeli streets instead of wasting money and time going after good people."

"Someone here is lost. The Minister of Public Security has to act, as Minister Bennett did when he canceled an arrest warrant. When the police lose their direction, someone has to take control and reign it in," Smotrich concluded.

In recent days, among his many political pursuits, the minister has come to the aid of residents of Kfar Shalem, who have been granted an additional month to evacuate their homes and also receive more significant compensation.