The New York Times reported that intelligence officials warned Congress last week that Russia is intervening in the US presidential election to get incumbent President Donald Trump reelected.

According to the report, the Russian intervention was revealed by five different sources familiar with the situation, and that Trump complained that Democrats would use this information against him.

Following Trump's victory in the 2016 elections, Democrats accused the President of collusion with Russia stemming from reports that Putin favored him over Democratic hopefuls and used fake Twitter accounts, hacked into Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman's email account, as well as the Democratic Party's Headquarters in order to gain access to emails reportedly deleted from Clinton's server to influence the outcome of the presidential race.

While their efforts to impeach Trump met a dead end when the Senate acquitted the President earlier this month, media sources as well as members of the Democratic Party have made it clear that they will continue pursuing legal measures against the Trump administration in efforts to unseat the President.