Shaked: Next time I will not relinquish a ministerial portfolio

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) spoke about Prime Minister Binyamin’s Netanyahu's behavior toward her party, commented on her relations with Naftali Bennett and discussed her opinion on Rabbi Rafi Peretz's statements against the LGBT community.

In an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, Shaked said, "In the first round of elections, had it not been for Netanyahu, we would have had a strong and stable right-wing government today. On Friday, five days before the April elections, I called one of the people closest to Netanyahu and told him: ‘He is running a ‘gevalt’ (scare tactics -ed.) campaign, one of the parties in the bloc will collapse for sure, and he will have no government.’"

"At that point, I didn't believe it would be us [who would collapse]. Kahlon, Liberman, Shas and us were not far from the electoral threshold. That person said to me: 'You're right, but that's what Netanyahu decided to do.' I replied: 'OK, I wish Netanyahu luck', and the conversation was over.”

“What happened next? Exactly what I predicted. The New Right did not pass the threshold, and I think the Likud was happy about that. At that point, they did not imagine Liberman not going into a government with them. Netanyahu only fights us. He said above every stage: 'Don't vote for Yamina, vote for then Likud'. He didn't say, ‘Don't vote for Shas, vote for the Likud.’ He didn't say, ‘Don't vote for United Torah Judaism, vote for the Likud.’ He only said not to vote for Yamina. That's pathological,” continued Shaked.

She added, "The Likud does not want a Justice Minister and a Defense Minister from religious Zionism. We challenge them. When Bennett and I went into politics, we introduced a plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, while the Prime Minister released terrorists in the Shalit deal.”

Regarding Bennett, who initiated and led the process of the establishment of the New Right which did not pass the electoral threshold in the first round of elections and has ascended to the post of Defense Minister, Shaked said, "The Prime Minister offered us two options – either get two ministerial portfolios – a choice between Diaspora Affairs, Welfare or Agriculture - or one portfolio for Naftali, the Defense portfolio. Naftali called me, we consulted, and I thought it would be the right thing for him to take the Defense portfolio. First and foremost for the benefit of the country, which did not have a Defense Minister for a year and a half, but also because no one is more deserving of this role than Naftali.”

“The agreement between us is that we receive equal portfolios, but this time I chose to relinquish mine, so that he would receive the Defense portfolio. Next time I will not relinquish two equal portfolios. Meanwhile, I'm getting along fine without being a minister.”

On her relationship with Bennett after what they have been through for the past year, she said, "We are full partners. Political life has a lot of difficult situations and tests, but when there is real trust, it is possible to overcome the crises. Naftali and I are not friends outside of work, our families do not spend time together. But at work, we know how to work together excellently."

MK Shaked commented on Rabbi Rafi Peretz's recent statements about the LGBT community, which were preceded by his remarks on conversion therapy for gays, and answered the question of whether those comments harmed the party among secular and liberal groups.

"I really hope not. I say to all the supporters of the New Right - You have Naftali, you have me, Matan Kahana, Idit Silman, Sarah Beck and Shirley Pinto. We are all very liberal and enlightening.”

"Rabbi Rafi had some very unsuccessful statements that should not have been said. I certainly oppose the remarks that were attributed to him and in no way identify with them. I have already said that if it were my children who would tell me they are gay - I would accept, respect and love them, without a shadow of a doubt. That’s obvious. But Rabbi Peretz is not only a few superfluous statements. He is a pilot in the Air Force, an educator of generations of students, a man who, after being thrown out of Gush Katif, established a new community in Holot Halutza with his own hands.”

Shaked continued, "One must not erase an entire person, and moreover, you have to look at the entire slate. I understand that there is a liberal audience that is having difficulty with these statements, but there is no party where 100 percent of candidates are completely accepted by all the voters. Rabbi Rafi and I are different, but we live together in one party.”

"Just like Shlomo Karhi the national haredi, who said that the pride parades are not natural, and he lives with Amir Ohana in the Likud. Just like Yael German lives with Bogie Ya'alon in Blue and White. It’s time to stop being picky about us. Candidates from other parties are never demonized as much as we are,” she concluded.