Jerusalem Mayor to Arutz Sheva: One of the happiest days of my life

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday, during a visit to Jerusalem with Mayor Moshe Lion, that he has decided to promote construction in the neighborhoods of Givat Hamatos and Homat Shmuel in the Israeli capital.

"This is real news. I described it as one of my happiest days since I was elected mayor. These are thousands of housing units intended for young couples in Jerusalem and outside of it to come and live in the city. These are available lands that can be built and populated within a few years," Lion told Arutz Sheva in an interview.

"For me, this is coming full circle because I was the head of the Prime Minister's Office when they first approved the construction of the Homat Shmuel neighborhood. As the mayor of Jerusalem, I was privileged, with the same Prime Minister, to expand the neighborhood and also to promote construction on Givat Hamatos. It's a welcome step we've been waiting for," he added.

Lion dismissed the claims that Thursday’s announcement was nothing more than an election campaign promise on the part of the Prime Minister, saying, "There is no connection between an election promise and what is happening today. Because from the moment the Prime Minister released the plans and actually gave the green light to the planning and permits of the neighborhoods, the matter is in the hands of the Jerusalem municipality."

"I am not facing an election and I intend to do this with the utmost effort and aim to build the houses there as soon as possible. Next week, the district committee will discuss plans for Homat Shmuel and Givat Hamatos. We were prepared for these approvals," he continued.

And what does such an addition of housing units do to the city? "It strengthens Jerusalem and adds a large population of young people that will financially strengthen the city and its residents. When we talk about 5,000 housing units, that means at least 20,000 new residents and these are very significant numbers. It will also stop the negative migration."