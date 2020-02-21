Are Jews ‘bound to the law’ or is Torah the secret to freedom?

The meaning of a true religious experience: Does G-d care about this world?

This week’s Torah portion of Parashat Mishpatim is replete with commandments relating to human interaction in all sorts of circumstances.

It seems to be a letdown from the high-energy spiritual encounter experienced by Israel in last week’s portion of Yitro, at the Sinai Revelation. Or is it? Can everyday life be infused with G-dliness?

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, hosts Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long examine the Jewish concept of a true religious experience, for both Jews and Gentiles, and explore the true meaning of freedom.

Does Torah observance play a role in addressing the existential angst of the universal human condition? Or is it all rote and ritual?

