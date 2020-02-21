Tsunami of commandments: how to connect to G-d?

Following the grandeur of G-d's presentation of the Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai, parashat Mishpatim (ordinances) follows with a tsunami of commandments, many of them civil (between man and man) in nature.

Just how does the mundane nitty-gritty of life in the hood connect to the high drama of Mount Sinai? The answer, my friend, lies in the true meaning of the Hebrew word mitzvah, usually translated as commandment, but literally meaning connector, that is, a connecting principle that enables us to live our lives with G-d in the world and to connect with G-d even in the mundane nitty-gritty of life with our neighbors.

This explains how Moshe and his entourage could simultaneously experience an unparalleled vision of G-d's glory, while sitting down for a meal.

