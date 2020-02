Suspected ramming attempt near Beit El: Palestinian Arab vehicle speeds toward soldiers, who open fire at the driver and injure him.

An Arab man is suspected of trying to carry out a ramming attack on Thursday evening and injuring soldiers in the village of Beitin, south of Beit El in the Binyamin region.

The fighters, from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, fired at the driver and injured him after he sped toward them.

The force was operating in the village of Beitin after firebombs were thrown towards Highway 60.

The Arab was treated at the scene. There were no injuries among the soldiers.