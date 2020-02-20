ZOA chairman: We need to be one strong body

ZOA chairman Mark Levenson stresses the importance of voting for ZOA list in the elections for the World Zionist Congress.

Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) chairman Mark Levenson called on Jews around the world to vote for the ZOA list in the elections for the World Zionist Congress.

"It is critically important that not only the ZOA Coalition, slate number 11, we have 26 other coalition partners. We have Aish HaTorah. We have Russians. We have Persians. We have Bukharians. We have Young Conservatives. We have NORPAC," Levenson said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"We feel very strongly that those right of center need to coalesce together. We need to be one strong body. We need to be united. We need to do our best to gather as many delegates in this election as possible. It is critical," he added.

Levenson lamented the state of political discourse in America and the attacks on the ZOA from the left.

"It's more than harsh. It's actually disappointing. We, as the lead of the ZOA coalition, we are attacked bitterly, wrongly, disparagingly by our friends on the left," he said. "Among Jews there is a strong divide."

He also lamented the fact that voting for the World Zionist Congress can take place on Shabbat.

"I can't even contain my disgust over the fact that people can vote on Shabbat for the Jewish parliament. If any country set a primary election on Shabbat, whether it's one day or 12 days, we'd object," he said. "That's why this election's important."

He criticized left-wing Jewish organizations for opposing even the pro-Israel actions taken by the Trump Administration."

"In my opinion, it is unfathomable that Jewish organizations could take the positions they are taking when there are so many hundreds of thousands of Jews [living in Judea and Samaria]. Even if you don't believe that we have the biblical right, there are Jews that are living there politically. There are 7-800,000 Jews there. They have the rights. Why are you fighting against them?"

He warned of dire consequences for Israel and the Jewish people if left-wing organizations defeat the ZOA in the elections.

"It's who is in the positions to press for initiatives that match their narrative. Who are educating the folks that are going to be the beneficiaries of this," he said. "Get everyone, your friends, your family, get everyone to vote for slate # 11."

