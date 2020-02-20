Listen: 'The Beatles Israel - Vote Bibi 2020'

Humorous take on the famous Beatles song "Let It Be" by Baruch Bergenfeld and David Wiener ahead of upcoming March elections.

Binyamin Netanyahu at cabinet meeting January 5th, 2020
REUTERS

