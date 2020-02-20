IDF admits to false figures in haredi recruitment

The findings of the investigation team led by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa on the subject of faredi recruitment data for the IDF were presented yesterday (Wednesday) to Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Two months and a half ago, Numa was appointed by the chief of staff to head an external inspection team, in light of the gaps in the personnel division regarding the extent of recruitment of haredim to the IDF in recent years.

The findings of the investigation team regarding the data counting and reporting process indicate, among other things, that the number of haredi recruits to the IDF from 2014-2018 does not meet the recruitment goals. In addition, the number of haredi recruits did not increase at all, Duma said.

“The investigative committee identified a severe systemic, professional and command failure,” the investigative team wrote in its report.

However, no direct instructions were found from senior commanders (Lieutenant-Colonel and above) for biasing data or submitting false reports in order to meet recruitment requirements. Also, no political pressure or financial motive was found which affected the counting and reporting process.

The team issued a series of recommendations regarding the counting and reporting processes, including the establishment of a new counting mechanism, the creation of a unified digital database and the strengthening of control and monitoring processes. The chief of staff adopted all the recommendations of the staff regarding the IDF, and ordered their implementation immediately.

In addition, the team presented systemic recommendations on policy, including the definition of "haredi" in the law and the need to formulate a national-social strategy regarding the mobilization of haredi citizens in the IDF. These recommendations will be communicated to the relevant parties and discussed by them.