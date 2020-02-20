'Holocaust denial' for Tel Aviv lawyer to compare Hamas to Holocaust victims

The Israel Victory Project, the organization responsible for the billboards of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in a position of surrender, has accused the Tel Aviv Municipality of Holocaust denial after its legal representative compared Haniyeh and Abbas to Jewish children in the Holocaust.

The comparison was made in court on Thursday, in a court case brought by the Israel Victory Project after the Tel Aviv Municipality, at the direction of its mayor, Ron Huldai, ordered the billboards to be removed.

“To compare the mass-murdering terrorist Ismail Haniyeh, head of a proudly genocidal organization, to innocent Jewish children murdered in the Holocaust is shameful and pathetic,” Nave Dromi, Director of the Middle East Forum – Israel, which is managing the campaign, said. “In fact, it is a form of Holocaust denial.”

“However, this unconscionable comparison shows us why the far-Left will never be able to make peace, because they live in a world where all Palestinians are the ultimate victims, including those with a massive amount of Israeli blood on their hands, like Haniyeh and Abbas.”

A week ago, a series of giant billboards were put up across Tel Aviv on Friday morning depicting Abbas and Haniyeh on their knees waving a white flag with the words “Peace is ONLY made with defeated enemies.” The billboards were an opening event for a wide campaign planned over the next few weeks.

The campaign is part of the Israel Victory Project initiative of the Middle East Forum, which called attention to the need for a tougher hand against Hamas during the summer with billboards of Haniyeh in speedos, a giant inflatable chicken outside the Knesset and a famous children’s nursery rhyme ‘Aleph, Bet…’ sung by children of Sderot but with the words changed to inform about the tragedy of their situation.

“The removal of our billboards and the court decision demonstrates that our campaign is absolutely vital, now more than ever, because while the Palestinians still talk of ultimate victory and engage is violent rejectionism, parts of Israeli society seem to want to partners in their rejectionism,” Dromi continued. “Our message is pro-peace, but the conflict will only end when the Palestinians give up their over 100-year-old dream of ending Jewish sovereignty.

“Only by defeating their hope of victory through crushing their will to continue fighting will we be able to end the conflict.”

Arutz Sheva has reached out to Tel Aviv's municipality with a request for comment.