Martin Oliner: 'What's critical is for Israel to move forward with annexation'

Martin Oliner, Co-President of the Religious Zionists of America, Chairman of the Center for Righteousness and Integrity, a committee member of the Jewish Agency, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the "deal of the century" and what he believes is necessary in order for it to work.

"The president was clear, he ' have been clearer, that we have the plan of a century, the deal of the century," Oliner said, adding that "all that was required to be done, to move it forward, unlike any paradigm in the past, is for the people pf Israel to adopt and move forward with it."

"What's critical is for them to go forward with annexation, move it along, and there's no objection. There's a four-year period for which Palestinians can come to the table, if they meet certain conditions - conditions that are obvious, conditions of peace, and it brings to us the peace that we need in our time, immediately."

Oliner emphasized: "The only thing that needs to be done again is for the community of Israel, the politicians of Israel, to move forward immediately, to bring about a government led in part, if not in full, by the current Prime Minister [Binyamin Netanyahu], who has this extraordinary relationship with the President of the United States. The times have changed, the world has changed, what needs to be done is for everyone to rally around this Prime Minister to ensure the adaptation of the deal of the century."

When asked about the reports that Israel had been asked to wait until after March 2020's elections to apply annexation, and that mapping needed to be done first, Oliner responded: "That wasn't what we said."

"What was said originally, and at all times was that mapping was necessary. There are obvious parts of this that need to be done BUT that should not prevent the moving forward immediately."

He asked: "The Arab community seems to be the one that never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Are we going to be in their footsteps, are we going to follow our friends, our cousins, and not move forward immediately? The clear answer from us has to be, 'Yes, this is what we're agreeing to, we agree completely, let's get it going.'"

Regarding the fact that the Netanyahu government has not yet put forward a bill on annexing the areas in question, Oliner said: "Every possible obstacle has been placed in front of our Prime Minister, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, and he has responded with courage and fortitude. That courage and fortitude needs to be continued."

"This is the one time where its critical, important beyond any measure, for all Israelis to rally around this Prime Minister because he's the one for the moment who has the relationship and can pull this off. The deal of the century is dependent upon people, people and [the] only people today have the fortitude the ability the brightness to move it forward is the blessed Prime Minister that we have today."