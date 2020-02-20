Israelis take off for home after leaving Coronavirus-stricken ship

The private aircraft carrying eleven Israeli passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship took off from Japan Thursday after the Israelis were evacuated from the ship, which has been quarantined due to an outbreak of the Coronavirus onboard.

The Israeli embassy staff in Tokyo accompanied by Ministry of Health officials waited for the passengers on the platform, and then took off on a dedicated aircraft procured for this task by several Israeli insurance companies.

Upon their arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport tomorrow morning, the passengers will be transported in ambulances to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where they will be put into isolation.

The four Israeli passengers infected with the Coronavirus remained in Japan for medical treatment. Their condition is defined as light.

Family representative Eliyahu Eliowitz, who spoke to the evacuated Israelis on their way to the plane, said: "They leave with mixed feelings after their journey, on the one hand they have been released, and on the other, they've left family members for further testing in Japan. We thank everyone for the support and hope that the rest of Israelis return home soon and well.".

Of the 3,711 passengers and crew on board the ship anchored in Japan's Yokohama port, more than 620 people were infected.

Last night saw the first passenger deaths from the ship. Two Japanese citizens - an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman who were on the ship - died in a state hospital after being hospitalized last week.