US Amb. meets with Judea and Samaria leaders over peace plan

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi hosted US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and five regional Israeli mayors governing throughout Judea and Samaria. The meeting was an opportunity for Ambassador Friedman to receive direct feedback on the Vision for Peace released by the White House last month from the regional leaders who govern in areas that will be impacted. All of the mayors have expressed a strong desire to see the Vision implemented and this meeting was an opportunity to provide constructive feedback towards that goal.



The Mayors released the below statement after today’s meeting: “We commend Ambassador David Friedman for meeting and discussing with us the proposed Vision for Peace. The Trump Administration, led by Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Ambassador David Friedman, and Special Representative for International Negotiations, Avi Berkowitz, has proposed a plan that safeguards Israel’s security, ensures Israel will be able to apply its sovereignty to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and provides the region with a realistic path towards peace."

"We appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ambassador Friedman for their tremendous leadership and visit to Efrat today. We look forward to working with them on the Vision’s implementation and remain steadfast in our belief that the Vision has the genuine potential to greatly advance Israel’s interests while significantly improving the lives of many more throughout the Middle East. We are committed to supporting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to make this Vision into a reality.”

This meeting was the first time that a United States Ambassador held a working meeting with Israeli Mayors in Judea and Samaria. The Israeli Mayors who participated in the meeting include Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi; Ariel Mayor, Eli Shaviro; Elkana Mayor, Asaf Minter: Karnei Shomron Mayor, Igal Lahav; Alfei Menashe Mayor, Shy Rosenzweig; and Oranit Mayor Nir Bartal.