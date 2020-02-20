Tags:restrictions, Gaza Arabs, i24NEWS
Israel allows record number of Gazans to enter for work
Israel provides additional 2,000 entry permits to merchants and tradesmen from Gaza, bringing total to record-high of 7,000.
Gaza workers
