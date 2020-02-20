El Salvadorians show support for Israel

This past Monday, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center was honored to host a delegation of 50 pro-Israel El Salvadorians for a private tour of the museum. After the tour concluded, seven El Salvadorian Mayors from the delegation were respectively honored with the ‘Friends of Zion Medallion Award’ for their support of the State of Israel and for combatting the BDS Movement. These mayors who received this token of appreciation have shown their dedication to a strengthened relationship with Israel by naming a street in their cities that translate into English as “Jerusalem, the Eternal Capital of Israel.”

The El Salvadorian delegation’s support and visit to Israel stand as an indicative expression of the increase in Latin America’s overall diplomatic partnership and friendship with the State of Israel. Just in 2019, Guatemala became the second country to move its embassy to Jerusalem, acknowledging it as the capital of Israel. In the same year, both Brazil and Honduras opened diplomatic offices in Jerusalem and in January 2020, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández attended the Fifth World Holocaust Forum hosted by Israel as his first official foreign visit.

Ilan Scolnik, Vice President of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center said: "We aren’t taking for granted the fact that you chose to fly thousands of kilometers to visit Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel.' This is a very important and valuable step. We appreciate the ones who chose to cherish the remembrance of Jerusalem by naming a street in your city after Jerusalem.” In continuation, he said: “We will continue to promote and strengthen Israel’s relations with her friends throughout the world, and also we will act against anti-Semitism, together.”

FOZHC is a $100 million project that was founded by Dr. Mike Evans, who is also a founding member of the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative. FOZHC has recently inaugurated its 21st-century communication center by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel Friedman, and Dr. Evans in a gala event. This communication center has been named to be one of the official press hubs and communication centers for the State of Israel and officially represented the 5th World Holocaust Forum and the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of German Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz.

In addition, FOZHC is building an educational center, a think tank, and an online institute. This think tank, in cooperation with other Christian think tanks from around the world, will in joint effort build a road map for decision-makers and enlighten the epicenters of politics, economy and the media for hundreds of millions. The online institute partnered with “Blackboard” – the world’s largest educational platform that is worth $2.3 billion – will prepare millions to fight antisemitism and inspire them to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel’s relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the State of Israel.