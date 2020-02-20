Fatah supports child soldiers and child martyrdom, boy wants to avenge murderer Abu Laila, 'shoot Jews', 'die for Jerusalem'.

This video was originally posted on YouTube in April 2019 by Gaza TV Media.

Omar Abu Laila – 19-year-old who stabbed and murdered Israeli soldier Gal Keidan, and shot and murdered Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father of 12, at Ariel Junction on March 17, 2019. Abu Laila was killed on March 19, 2019, during an exchange of gunfire with Israeli soldiers who attempted to arrest him.

Saladin - Muslim leader and Sultan of Egypt and Syria who defeated the Christian crusaders and conquered Jerusalem in 1187. Posted text on Fatah’s Facebook page: “Reshare the video. A video of a "Palestinian" (sic., Jordanian) child gets 11 million views, and the YouTube management removed it.”

