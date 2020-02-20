This video was originally posted on YouTube in April 2019 by Gaza TV Media.
Omar Abu Laila – 19-year-old who stabbed and murdered Israeli soldier Gal Keidan, and shot and murdered Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father of 12, at Ariel Junction on March 17, 2019. Abu Laila was killed on March 19, 2019, during an exchange of gunfire with Israeli soldiers who attempted to arrest him.
Saladin - Muslim leader and Sultan of Egypt and Syria who defeated the Christian crusaders and conquered Jerusalem in 1187. Posted text on Fatah’s Facebook page: “Reshare the video. A video of a "Palestinian" (sic., Jordanian) child gets 11 million views, and the YouTube management removed it.”
Fatah supports child soldiers and child martyrdom, boy wants to avenge murderer Abu Laila, “shoot Jews,” “die for Jerusalem”:
Mother: “Amir darling, where are you going?” …
Amir: “Give my farewell to my father; tell him: “Forgive Amir and pray for Amir.”
Mother: “You’ve scared me, where does this path lead?”
Amir: “To Jerusalem.”
Mother: “It is far, my dear Amir.”
Amir: “No, mother; here it is behind the mountain. You go, go.”
Mother: “Who are you going to?”
Amir: “To Martyr Omar Abu Laila (i.e., terrorist, murdered 2) and his comrades. I will shoot the Jews who shot Omar. I will go to Omar’s mother, I will kiss her head. I will tell her: “I am Omar. We are all Omar. We are your children.”
Mother: “The Jews will shoot you, my dear Amir, and you will die.”
Amir: “What’s new, mother? I will die for Jerusalem. It is Jerusalem – doesn’t it deserve that we die for it? It is the Al-Aqsa Mosque – doesn’t it deserve that we die for it? It is the place of Prophet [Muhammad’s] Night Journey – doesn’t it deserve that we die for it?" …
Amir: "This is Jerusalem, O Arabs! For Allah, O Arabs! For Allah, O Arabs! This is Jerusalem, the place of Prophet [Muhammad’s] Night Journey! They have sold Jerusalem! Awaken, O Saladin! They have sold Jerusalem! For Allah!”