Minister Smotrich's brother arrested in the middle of the night

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich tweeted on Thursday about the arrest of his brother, Akiva, last night on suspicion that he stayed illegally in the destroyed community of Homesh in northern Samaria.

"Take another fresh story about our frightening police state," Smotrich wrote. "My big brother, a normal guy and father of 8, was arrested yesterday at twelve thirty at night as he returned from a lesson in Jerusalem, in a heroic operation of three cars ambushing him in the middle of the road.

"He was released on bail in the middle of the night. The grounds for this were nothing less than 'security threat,'" Minister Smotrich added.

According to him, "The terrible suspicion against him is 'a breach of the Disengagement Law' for a stay they attribute to him in Homesh (where a yeshiva has been operating for more than ten years)."

"It is already unclear what is more dangerous to state security - going up to Homesh or walking slowly on the Temple Mount ... You have simply lost it, Israel Police," the minister concluded.