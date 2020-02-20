Motorcyclist killed in accident in northern Israel

Motorcyclist in his 40s slips in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel.

A motorcyclist in his 40s was killed on Wednesday night after he slipped on Route 716 near Kibbutz Ein Harod, located in the Jezreel Valley near Mount Gilboa in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him in critical condition to the Haemek Hospital in Afula, where doctors pronounced him dead.

On Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old man was killed in a collision between a truck and a vehicle on Highway 40 near the Kastina junction.

10 other people were injured in the accident, including one seriously, four moderately and five lightly.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.