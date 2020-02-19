Right-wing bloc trails Left-Arab bloc 56 to 57, 60% want to see televised debate between leaders of the big parties in new survey.

A survey conducted for Channel 12 by the Midgam Institute indicates that if elections were held today, the Blue and White Party would win 35 seats and Likud would win 33.

The Joint List would receive 13 seats in the next Knesset, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 9, Shas 8 and United Torah Judaism 8.

According to the survey, Yisrael Beytenu decreases to 7 seats and Yamina wins 7 seats.

Otzma Yehudit receives 1.6% of the vote and does not exceed the electoral threshold.

According to the data, the Left-Arab bloc stands at 57 seats and the Right bloc at 56.

Binyamin Netanyahu has 42% support on the question of suitability to be prime minister, compared to 34% for Benny Gantz.

Regarding the public's stance on a televised debate between the respective leaders of Likud and Blue and White, 60% said they supported such a confrontation, 21% opposed it and 19% responded that they did not have a position on the issue.

The survey was conducted by the Midgam Institute headed by Mano Geva among a representative sample of the general population of Israel aged 18 and over, among 503 respondents.