Report: Accused pedophiles use Law of Return to flee justice in US

According to report, 'dozens' have fled justice in US by moving to Israel under Law of Return.

Accused and convicted pedophiles from the US have made use of Israel's Law of Return to flee justice in the US, according to a CBS report.

According to Jewish Community Watch (JCW), an organization cited in the report said to hunt down accused pedophiles that flee to Israel from the US, "dozens" of Americans are estimated to have fled for Israel from the US in order to evade justice.

JCW lamented that if US officials don't try to get accused pedophiles from Israel, then they simply escape justice, leaving children at risk.

The US Department of Justice declined to comment on specific cases, but praised their relationship with Israel's law enforcement, adding that sex offenders have been successfully extradited in the past, according to CBS.

Israel's Law of Return stipulates that "Every Jew has the right to come to this country as an Oleh," or new immigrant., while allowing for exceptions if a person "is engaged in an activity directed against the Jewish people; or is likely to endanger public health or the security of the State."