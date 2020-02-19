Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu: There is no identity without commitment

Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, the chairman of the Organization of Community Rabbis, spoke Wednesday night at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on the situation and challenges of Diaspora Jewry. Rabbi Amichai spoke about the fascinating journey he made last month with the American Gesher organization, which works with US Jews and creates awareness of the challenges they face.

He opened the speech with a quote from the Declaration of Independence that speaks of the State of Israel's commitment to absorb Diaspora Jewry, the ingathering of the exiles, and the development of the state for all its residents.

"The mental physiotherapy that I went through on this trip and am still going through, requires me to take into account the meanings of the extra brothers I discovered overseas inside me. And I emphasize 'inside me' because I always knew they were there. I heard my brother's discourse, their deep concern and great pain about the next generation in the US, especially on the issue of assimilation," Rabbi Amichai said.

He added: "Dealing with the assimilation that affects us will not succeed, if the foundation that is built is solely based around 'Tikkun Olam' [repairing the world] initiatives and universal values which we all agree on. It will succeed in recognizing the deep common denominator that has made us a people and will continue to sustain us forever. Nobody should give up on the centrality of the Land of Israel and the State of Israel, as a place that makes us a people, in order to 'fight' anyone. The State of Israel, despite its many challenges, is not the "separating factor" between Israel and the Diaspora but on the contrary is the heart that connects us all. Therefore the State of Israel is a component of belonging."

Rabbi Amichai also spoke about the work of the Organization of Community Rabbis with Diaspora organizations and said: "For about two years we have been working with the Organization of Community Rabbis and the OU on an initiative to deepen awareness of Diaspora Jewry in the national religious community that is connected and knows how to take on national tasks. First of all, to recognize the challenge of connecting with Diaspora Jewry."