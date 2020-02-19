Report: After phone hack, Gantz hid information from Shabak

Benny Gantz, candidate for prime minister, hid information from Shabak after his phone was hacked, report says.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, who chairs the Knesset's center-left Blue and White party, hid information from Shabak (Israel Security Agency), News1 reported.

The information hidden from Shabak pertained to embarrassing content on Gantz's mobile phone, which had been hacked, and the information on the phone.

According to News1, some of the videos were intimate in nature and had been sent to a woman who lives in the US and with whom Gantz has had a close relationship for several years.

The hack was first reported by Channel 12, and Gantz was informed of it by two Shabak agents. However, at the time of the report, the content and the fact that it had been hidden from Shabak had not been known.

News1 reported that Gantz had refrained from informing the Shabak agents of the true nature of the content he had sent and received via the various apps he used.

The site also noted that due to his failure to inform Shabak of the content in either of the two meetings they held with him, it is not clear that Gantz cannot be blackmailed by Israel's enemies or by those who collect sensitive information about senior Israeli officials and key individuals, as well as by companies which illegally harvest information from mobile phones.

Due to these concerns, Israel's security agencies continuously work to protect the mobile phones of senior Israeli officials from being hacked.