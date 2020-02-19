Congressmen to Samaria Council Head: We’ll fight UN blacklist

Two Republican congressmen Jim Jordan and Mike Johnson visited Samaria yesterday and toured the Barkan Industrial Area along with Samaria Regional Council President Yossi Dagan.

Jordan and Johnson criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council published "Black List," which includes a list of businesses operating in Judea and Samaria. The U.N. claims that the same businesses are allegedly violating human rights.

"We are very concerned about the blacklist. It is unfair and unjust, and there are many members of the U.S. Congress who will fight against it. We expect to raise this issue when we return to Washington and we are pleased to have seen the reality with our own eyes," they said.

They stressed: "We hope there will be many members of Congress who feel like us and think that this is unjust, and we need to give voice to this."

Dagan told U.S. officials, "Because our enemies understand, to our delight, that Israel cannot be beaten by guns and tanks, they have moved on to a war of lies and delegitimization. This blacklist is perhaps one of the most hypocritical and absurd lists to ever have been published. Those factories and companies that the blacklist seeks to boycott are the ones who maintain real coexistence on the ground, they employ Israeli workers alongside Palestinians and take care of their salaries and conditions as stipulated by law. "

He further added: "You prop up the U.N. with your tax dollars. If you stop funding this hypocritical body whose reason for being is to harm Israel, it will immediately fold."

The senior US officials were staying in Samaria as part of a collaboration between the regional council and The Yes Israel Project advocacy organization, which Sara Flay and Ruth Lieberman head.