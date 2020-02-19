From a web post to crowdfunding

A flock of 120 sheep worth NIS 300,000 was stolen by Arabs this week from Malachey Hashalom Farm.

Our friend, Eliav Libi of the Malachey Hashalom Farm, was the recent victim of the theft of 120 head of sheep.

We've conducted a massive search for the flock and the thieves but were unable to catch the perpetrators – who are local Arabs.



The flock that was stolen help preserve over 15 hundred acers of land under Jewish control and the financial loss is valued at 80 thousand dollars.

So We, Eliav’s friends, have banded together to help rebuild his flock and the farm.

Eliav and his family are pioneers, and they have invested all their resources and energy in the building of the land of Israel and we invite you to join us in this campaign and take part in protecting the Land of Israel.

Your donation today, as well as your spreading this message wherever possible, will prove to our enemies that the protective wall of the Land of Israel cannot be breached!

Donate here!