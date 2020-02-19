7,000 merchants from Gaza to be allowed into Israel

Israel increases number of merchants and workers permitted to enter country from Gaza - so long as rocket fire doesn't resume.

Israel has increased the number of workers and merchants allowed to enter the country from the Gaza Strip to 7,000, the largest number of permits granted to residents of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since 2007, when the terrorist group seized control of the coastal enclave.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that it was cancelling a number of measures imposed on the Gaza Strip, and would increase the number of entry permits to Gazan workers and merchants.

"In view of the relative calm around Gaza in recent days," the defense ministry said it had decided "to reinstate the civilian measures that were suspended last weekend".

"As long as calm is maintained, Israel will extend the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles (on Wednesday) and issue 2,000 new permits" for Gaza residents to enter Israel, said a statement by COGAT.

The 2,000 new permits issued raised the number of Gazans allowed into Israel for work purposes from 5,000 to 7,000.

The change went into effect Wednesday morning, with the 2,000 new permits issued both to traders as well as agricultural workers. A large number of the Gazans to be allowed into Israel will be working in farms in border communities, Haaretz reported.