50-year-old killed, 10 people injured in crash in southern Israel

Truck collides with private vehicle on Route 40 near Kiryat Malachi, leaving one dead, 10 injured.

One person was killed and ten more injured in a traffic accident in southern Israel early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on Route 40 near Malachi Junction (also known as the Qastina Junction) outside of Kiryat Malachi when a truck and a private vehicle collided.

One man, approximately 50 years of age, was killed in the crash, while 10 others were injured, including one listed in serious condition, four who were moderately injured, and five lightly injured victims.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the victims before evacuating them to Kaplan hospital in Rehovot.

Police have opened an investigation into the accident.